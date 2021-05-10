Australia’s gambling peak body is standing alone in opposition to a proposed law that would stop Australian betting companies from accepting credit cards for online gambling.
The bill, proposed by Centre Alliance Senator Stirling Griff, follows a similar ban in the UK that makes it a crime to accept, facilitate or promote credit card payment for online betting.
Online gambling in Australia is limited to TABs, bookmakers and betting exchanges. Chance games including pokies and casino-style games as well as in-play betting on sporting events are illegal. Online services licensed outside of Australia are illegal too.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.