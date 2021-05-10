Barely six months since we last did this, it’s somehow budget week again. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will tomorrow unveil a budget that will be generous -- with no pivots toward austerity -- but also “not a spendathon”.
Here’s what we know so far.
Women
Last year’s budget was widely slammed for leaving women behind, and the Coalition’s gender problems have only been accentuated by their handling of recent rape allegations. Frydenberg has promised a female-friendly budget. So far that’s meant a $1.7 billion childcare subsidy, $353 million on women’s health initiatives such as breast cancer screening and reproductive health, and doubled funding for domestic violence prevention.
