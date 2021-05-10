The Morrison government has left public universities to wither and die. Will it change its tune in Tuesday's budget?

(Image: Unsplash/Philippe Bout)

The past 12 months have been brutal for higher education. Left to wither and die by a government which deliberately excluded public universities from JobKeeper, the sector lost 17,200 jobs and could lose up to $19 billion in revenue over the next three years. And international students -- its financial backbone for years -- are unlikely to return in numbers any time soon.

Tuesday's federal budget is a key opportunity for the government to throw higher education a much-needed lifeline. So what, ideally, should it do?

What we know

In the flurry of strategic pre-budget drops, there has been only one real boost for higher education: a $53 million package for private colleges and vocational training centres. Although institutions got JobKeeper, they rely even more on international students