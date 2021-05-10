Anthony Albanese's frugal rhetoric ignores the ALP's great successes in public service spending and leaves it languishing behind progressive parties around the world.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

For most politicians, Mother’s Day is merely an annual chance to convince us that, despite appearances, they were birthed by another human and not mechanically assembled in a factional backroom. But for Anthony Albanese, the day holds more significance.

As the federal opposition leader shared on Twitter on Sunday, Mother’s Day 2002 was the day his mum “went to hospital and never came back”. Single mother Maryanne Albanese raised her son in public housing on a disability pension, unable to work due to crippling arthritis.

The Labor leader took a rare opportunity to share his moving personal history and articulate the values it imparted. “I know the difference that governments can make on people’s lives because I lived it,” he wrote. “Mum lived it.”