Juukan Gorge calamity takes centre stage at poorly attended and highly constricted Rio Tinto AGM.

Juukan Gorge rock shelters in 2015 (Image: AAP/PKKP and PKKP Aboriginal Corporation)

The Australian leg of the Rio Tinto hybrid AGM kicked off at 1pm WA time yesterday, but only 41 of the company’s 150,000-plus Australian shareholders bothered to show up at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre.

A further 245 people logged on to watch the live webcast through the Lumi platform favoured by share registry giant Computershare, but this only included 28 shareholders and 2 proxies, with the rest being guests.

After all the publicity and drama surrounding Rio Tinto’s calamitous decision to blow up the ancient Juukan Gorge cave structure, very few shareholders turned up to deal with the board and management. Apart from the Welcome to Country, no Indigenous voices were heard.