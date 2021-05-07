Weeks after the government said it would not declare war on an industry in order to cut emissions, Resources Minister Keith Pitt has … declared war on an industry.
In an extraordinary intervention, Pitt used his veto powers to reject a decision by the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility to provide $280 million in government funding to a wind and battery hub in northern Queensland.
In a leaked letter obtained by The Courier-Mail, Pitt said the project would be “inconsistent” with the government’s objectives and policies but did not elaborate.
