$280 million in funding for a wind and battery hub in Queensland has been axed because it is 'inconsistent' with the Morrison government's policies.

Resources Minister Keith Pitt (Image: AAP/Aaron Bunch)

Weeks after the government said it would not declare war on an industry in order to cut emissions, Resources Minister Keith Pitt has … declared war on an industry.

In an extraordinary intervention, Pitt used his veto powers to reject a decision by the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility to provide $280 million in government funding to a wind and battery hub in northern Queensland.

In a leaked letter obtained by The Courier-Mail, Pitt said the project would be “inconsistent” with the government’s objectives and policies but did not elaborate.