New regulations introduced by the Morrison government could see charities deregistered over the slightest of summary offences.

Then-Assistant Minister for Finance, Charities and Electoral Matters Zed Seselja. (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Charities are furious about new regulations that could see them shut down over summary offences. The regulations, introduced by the Morrison government in February, and which come into force as early as next week, would give the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC) sweeping powers to deregister a charity or remove directors where a member has, or is believed to have, committed a summary offence.

Flagging the laws late last year, Assistant Minister for Finance, Charities and Electoral Matters Zed Seselja said the steps were "very reasonable".

"Some organisations are using their position as charities to engage in, promote and condone activities that are not legitimate charitable acts and are, quite frankly, criminal.”