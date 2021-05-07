He may be out of office, but can Donald Trump still threaten the state of democracy, in the US and around the world?

Donald Trump (Image: AP/Alex Brandon)

In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?

Today: Do Donald Trump and his legacy still pose a danger to American democracy?

Yes: While there is some shoring up to do, democratic institutions held, which bodes well for other advanced democracies like Australia. No: The Republican Party is the party of Trump and its frontal assault on democracy rolls on and on.