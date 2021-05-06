It's not much, but Seven is feeling pretty damn chuffed about Big Brother's performance this week.

Big Brother host Sonia Kruger (Image: Seven)

Seven had reason to boast: Big Brother had 820,000 viewers on Wednesday night, up from 719,000 a week earlier. Ten’s MasterChef reached 689,000, down from 702,000 a week earlier. Nine’s Doctor Doctor hit 535,000, down from 602,000 for its return a week ago.

Hard Quiz on the ABC -- 972,000 from 8 to 8.30pm -- was the most watched non-news program last night. SBS’s difficult to watch See What You Made Me Do had 368,000 nationally: 264,000 in the metros and 104,000 in the regions. It should have had a lot more. Perhaps the ABC could buy it from SBS and broadcast in a prime time slot as well, as a public service.

Tonight: The Front Bar is at a civilised time in AFL states, but not in Sydney or Brisbane. NRL -- Melbourne v Souths. Q&A on the ABC -- groan -- on sufferance.