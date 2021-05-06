Even if Scott Morrison decides to fall into line behind Joe Biden, it doesn't solve the issue of material supply shortages.

(Image: AP/Esteban Felix)

The US has backed a proposal presented to the World Trade Organization to waive patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines.

The temporary waiver is supported by many developing nations but is currently being blocked by the EU, UK, Switzerland, Japan, Norway, Canada, Brazil and Australia. It would allow countries to produce generic versions of the vaccines at a cheaper price, potentially speeding up manufacturing.

While Australia is likely to follow suit in its support, experts warn we won’t see an immediate impact on worldwide vaccination rates.