Crikey reported on May 4 that Greg Combet was remunerated $118,000 for his role as a COVID-19 commissioner. This figure was sourced from the government’s AusTender website. Crikey now understands that this figure is wrong, and that Combet was remunerated a total of $38,000 for his work with the commission, plus GST. Crikey invites other COVID commissioners to come forward and correct AusTender and/or our reporting.
