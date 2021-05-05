This compelling new SBS three-part documentary frames a new question on domestic violence — not 'why doesn't she leave?' but 'why did he do it?'

(Image: SBS)

Investigative journalist Jess Hill has been covering Australia’s domestic and family violence crisis for the past six years. In a new three-part documentary premiering on Wednesday on SBS -- See What You Made Me Do -- Hill addresses the question "why doesn’t she just leave?" by showing the obstacles women face when they try to.

“The more confounding question,” Hill says, “is why did he do it?”

Australian police attend a call of domestic violence every two minutes. One woman a week is killed by a current or former partner on average.