The Coalition is facing grumbling discontent from its conservative flank over a decision to impose criminal penalties on people returning from India. Queensland LNP Senator Gerard Rennick is the latest to break ranks over the issue, telling Crikey he disagrees with the government's travel ban.
"I don't think we have an obligation to get people home right away, but we can't stop them if they're Australian citizens," Rennick said. "It just sets a terrible precedent."
He joins a growing list of conservative Coalition MPs to openly criticise the ban.
