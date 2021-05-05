The 60 Minutes cameraman is battling Nine's insurers over what happened to him while on assignment in Lebanon.

Ben Williamson in 2018 (Image: Supplied)

Nine Entertainment Company has provided the following statement on 60 Minutes cameraman Ben Williamson, who has today revealed the full story of what happened to him on assignment for the network in Beirut. Williamson is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his treatment at the hands of Lebanese security and is seeking damages through Nine’s insurer, GIO.

“We are aware that Ben Williamson is pursuing a claim via the insurers, but we are not in a position to make comment on that action at this time,” the statement reads.

“The matter is being dealt with between the insurer and Ben and we are aware of his comments. Ben remains a valued member of the Nine team and is an extremely talented 60 Minutes cameraman. An investigation of Lebanon, handled independently once all those impacted were back home, included our acknowledgment that Nine staff were exposed to damaging risks and we have since taken steps to address this.

“Nine takes the welfare of our employees seriously and the business, along with his friends and colleagues at Nine, remain supportive of Ben and his family. We will continue to offer support and assistance to them.

“We have also implemented a number of measures, over the years, to further support and provide assistance to reporters, editors, producers and camera people who experience traumatic events through their work. These measures include a dedicated safety and wellness team, trauma training, a dedicated employee assistance program along with a number of other measures, and this is available to all employees.”