Misguided statements and selective quoting have caused concern within the disability community, as inquiry's final hearing concludes.

Linda Reynolds at Senate estimates (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

A parliamentary inquiry into controversial changes to the eligibility test for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) has raised more questions than it answers, with seemingly misguided statements raising alarm within the disability community.

At the final hearing yesterday, NDIS chief executive Martin Hoffman said he expected more people to stop needing NDIS support (a strange assumption, considering that to be eligible participants have to prove they have a permanent disability) and was questioned about previous comments made by NDIS Minister Linda Reynolds.

The changes, called independent assessments, would see the needs of people with disabilities assessed by government-funded contractors rather than their regular healthcare specialists.