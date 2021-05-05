The government's successful HomeBuilder program helped drive housing investment to a record high, with loan commitments topping $30 billion in March, data released yesterday from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows.
But the end of the program and surging house prices are setting the stage for a surge in housing inequity.
In May last year housing lending was down to $16 billion. In June the government announced its HomeBuilder package for the construction sector, and it has been wildly successful: housing finance first returned to pre-pandemic levels and by the final quarter of 2020 was hitting all-time record highs.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.