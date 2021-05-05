Seven and Ten just can't take a trick as viewers stay glued to a bunch of captivating seniors and tiny tots.

ABC TV's Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds (Image: ABC)

The final ep of the ABC’s Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds worked its magic again -- 891,000 viewers -- taking it to ninth nationally, the highest ranking of the series. And once again it consigned Big Brother on Seven (751,000) and MasterChef Australia (687,000) on Ten to the dustbin of expensive also-rans for Tuesday nights.

Nine’s Lego Masters faded back under a million nationally but still managed 963,000 nationally. Seven’s stalwart Home and Away (which seems a bit more alive these days) was the most watched non-news program with 986,000 viewers and the most watched non-news program on the night.

Ten faded to fourth in both the main channels and total people. The return of How To Stay Married managed only 334,000 national viewers at 8.40pm. That’s a sizeable turn-off from the weak MasterChef.