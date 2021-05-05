A campaign about saving children “born alive” after abortions is superficially heroic sounding, but fundamentally sneaky and misleading -- Australia’s anti-abortion activists have predictably plagiarised their counterparts in the United States.
Under former president Donald Trump, attacks on women’s reproductive rights escalated in the US and beyond. Post-Trump, the anti-choice mob are working hard on a new angle: abortion “survivors”.
It’s emotive propaganda from the right-to-lifers, from FamilyVoice to Cherish Life to the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL).
