James McGrath took first prize at the Queensland LNP's weekend Senate ticket vote, but that doesn't mean Stoker's not still a force to be reckoned with.

(Images: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

James McGrath and Amanda Stoker are chalk and cheese. And while both call the Queensland Liberal-National Party their political home, their differences were on show during the party’s weekend Senate ticket vote.

Senator McGrath took the coveted first prize and, with the Nationals’ Matt Canavan being promised the second spot, assistant minister and Morrison favourite Amanda Stoker is left in third position.

That’s not a bad placing, and if you had a spare $5 it would be a fairly safe bet that she will also be elected, and that her career in Canberra, where she’s shown she’s not afraid to speak out and even happily court controversy, will continue.