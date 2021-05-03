Sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins has released the findings of the report into abuse in gymnastics.

(Image: Adobe)

A review by the Human Rights Commission has exposed a culture of systemic abuse in Australian gymnastics, with allegations of sexual abuse, bullying, and extreme mental and physical abuse revealed by athletes.

The review, released today by sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins, was requested by Gymnastics Australia following the release of the US documentary Athlete A recounting young athletes' experiences with convicted doctor Larry Nassar who used his position to sexually abuse young girls and women across two decades.

The report made 12 recommendations and didn’t make findings against any individuals.