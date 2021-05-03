As US shifts its focus from the Middle East, there are increasing signs that leaders in the region will turn to diplomacy.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Image: AP/Amr Nabil, File)

“We are seeking to have good relations with Iran,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Saudi television this week. “We are working with our partners in the region to overcome our differences with Iran.”

Only four years ago, the notorious royal sang a different tune, claiming dialogue with Iran was impossible. “How do you have a dialogue with a regime built on an extremist ideology?” he said, pledging that Saudi Arabia would take the battle to Iranian territory.

What changed to make this 180-degree shift possible?