Consultants have just had their best year ever. But is it about to fall apart?

Consultants are much happier away from the spotlight. Which is why it was interesting to see McKinsey and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) listed to front the Senate inquiry into Australia Post later today.

Turns out McKinsey was having none of it. The blue-chip firm, which has raked in millions in COVID-19 related government contracts, has "declined" to appear, Crikey understands -- apparently on the grounds that it only received notice on Friday. The program has been updated to include former Australia Post executive manager Philip Dalidakis instead.

Neither McKinsey nor BCG made a submission to the Australia Post inquiry, which is examining the ousting of Christine Holgate as CEO. However BCG has been mentioned several times in relation to its work examining the privatisation of the government agency.