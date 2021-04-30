Hannah McGlade is considered an 'angry black woman' for fighting for the rights of Indigenous Australians — but she refuses to be silent in the face of racism.

Anger is an emotion we’re rarely told to express. Passionate women and people of colour are often framed as overly outspoken, enraged, shrill or resentful. Their fights are discredited the second they raise their voice.

But regardless of how it’s framed, anger gets results. When directed in the right way, rage can inspire change. It pulls people out of their homes, it causes them to rally outside Parliament, call out bullshit and fight for what they believe in.

This week Crikey spoke with Hannah McGlade, executive officer of National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services, on what’s got her riled up this week — and when anger has worked in her favour.