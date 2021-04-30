Q+A has gone from slow to sluggish. How much longer will the ABC push through the weak ratings?

Gogglebox has gone for a rest, leaving MasterChef as the only moderately interesting program on TV last night -- 747,000 and tenth nationally, down an odd 20,000 viewers from the week before. Still it beat a boring NRL game between Canberra and Souths (566,000). Seven’s The Front Bar had 449,000, with 214,000 of those in Melbourne, the fifth most-watched program in that market. It's probably why Seven just got home from Nine -- 18.9% to 18.1% in the main channels.

Q+A -- 364,000 last night, down from a week ago. Still anodyne, boring, predictable, bubble speak. Any more? NRL tonight is the battle of south-east Queensland — Brisbane v the Gold Coast. Not too many people in Sydney or Melbourne will care.

Regional top five: Seven News, 529,000; Seven News 6.30, 516,000; Home and Away, 313,000; 7pm ABC News, 312,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 291,000.