We tag along as the Tasmanian Green Party candidates hit the road to state their opposition to allowing development in the state’s national parks and talk about the salmon farm controversy.

From left to right: Greens MP Rosalie Woodruff Green, conservationist Dan Broun, Greens leader Cassy O'Connor, and Tasmania National Parks Association president Nick Sawyer. (Image: Provided)

Hobart is nestled in the foothills of Mount Wellington, or Kunanyi, which reaches up into the clouds a half-hour drive from the city. From the pinnacle you can see for nearly 100km as south-east Tasmania sprawls out into the sea. From the observatory the clouds are so close you feel if you just leant against the bannisters you could swipe a handful of one and take it with you. It’s not a bad place from which to launch a parks policy.

Greens Party leader Cassy O’Connor, Franklin MP Rosalie Woodruff, and O’Connor’s fellow Clark candidate Vica Bayley, along with a group of supporters, are doing just that on Tuesday morning, stating their opposition to the policy of allowing development in the state’s national parks. Tasmanian fishers and walkers rep Dan Broun, one of their crew, calls it “a secret sneaky process simply brought together for Liberal Party mates and donors”.

The setting is also not a bad one from which to explain the current controversy regarding the state’s salmon farms. Woodruff takes me to the edge of the platform to point out fish farms off Tasmania’s south coast, near Bruny Island and Betsey Island.