The chances of dying from COVID-19 are miniscule. Yet we've insisted on draconian border closures and lockdowns that are causing very real harm.

Image: Reuters/Hannah McKay)

The world’s response to COVID-19 has largely reflected a complete misunderstanding, and at times a gross misrepresentation, of risk. Let me ask you a question. Without checking, what percentage of the world’s population has died from COVID?

Ten percent? Five percent? One percent?

The answer is 0.04%. Or let me put it another way: 99.96% of people have not died from COVID-19. Even in the world’s worst affected countries, like the US or Brazil, less than 0.20% of the population have been lost to COVID. (India, currently in the midst of a widespread outbreak, is tracking at a 0.014% fatality rate since the start of the pandemic).