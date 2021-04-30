Is it only fair that the over-50s take the AstraZeneca jab now it's available to them, or are the benefits too small to be worth any risk? We look at both sides now.

People attend the mass vaccination hub at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne (Image: AAP/Luis Ascui)

In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?

Today: should Australians over the age of 50 arrange to have their AstraZeneca jab from Monday?

Yes: It’s not ideal but it’s the best chance we’ve got for safely removing the barriers to opening up our borders, and the risks to health for the over-50s are very low. No: Australians over-50s should not accept this inferior vaccine when coronavirus numbers are so low that the risks outweigh the benefits.