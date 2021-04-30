People attend the mass vaccination hub at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne (Image: AAP/Luis Ascui)

In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?

Today: should Australians over the age of 50 arrange to have their AstraZeneca jab from Monday?

Yes: It’s not ideal but it’s the best chance we’ve got for safely removing the barriers to opening up our borders, and the risks to health for the over-50s are very low. No: Australians over-50s should not accept this inferior vaccine when coronavirus numbers are so low that the risks outweigh the benefits.