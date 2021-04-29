For people and staff in residential aged care and disability care, the coronavirus vaccination rollout continues to be far too slow.

(Image: Adobe)

Whatever is happening with the Commonwealth's rollout of vaccinations to the residential aged care and disability care sector, it's not anywhere near fast enough, and it's not accelerating.

We learnt last week that less than 1% of people in residential disability care, or workers in that sector, had been fully vaccinated, despite the government's commitment to have everyone in the sector vaccinated by the end of March.

Earlier this week, Health Department officials advised the Senate COVID-19 committee that so far about 37,000 workers in the aged and disability care sectors had been vaccinated, which is less than 12% of the total workforce.