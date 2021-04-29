Mike Pezzullo's sabre-rattling is masking the sound of a big-spending budget and a useless conflict ahead.

Mike Pezzullo and Xi Jinping (Images: AAP)

Well, if you're going to announce futile military adventures I guess the morning of April 25 is the time to do it. On the day that we remember the thousands of lives thrown away in an effort to make Turkey British, Department of Home Affairs head Mike Pezzullo announced we might soon be going again. This time to get between China and Taiwan apparently. Or, to put it more exactly, China and another bit of China.

Pezzullo took the opportunity for portentous quotation, intoning that, "in a world of perpetual tension and dread, the drums of war beat -- sometimes faintly and distantly, and at other times more loudly and ever closer".

And he warned that, "we must search always for the chance for peace amidst the curse of war, until we are faced with the only prudent, if sorrowful, course -- to send off, yet again, our warriors to fight the nation’s wars".