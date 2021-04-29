The big tech hitters hold a degree of responsibility for the spread of online extremism. But are they being held to account?

As the Senate investigates what it can do about extremism in Australia, the role and influence of tech platforms -- both the mainstream and the fringe -- is coming under the microscope.

Representatives for the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the Australian Federal Police (AFP), the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) spoke about how the internet has facilitated radicalisation and extremism during appearances before the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security inquiry into extremism movements and radicalism in Australia on Thursday.

The inquiry’s terms of reference call on the committee to consider “the role of social media, encrypted communications platforms and the dark web in allowing extremists to communicate and organise”.