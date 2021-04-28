Seven might have technically won the night but it's on a long and agonising losing streak.

(Image: ABCiView)

Seven won the night in total people from Nine (by 0.3% and the main channels by 0.1%) and boasted about it. But Seven won’t tell you the real result: Big Brother is a failure after just two eps, joining My Kitchen Rules and House Rules from 2020 as spectacular own goals.

Last night Big Brother (881,000 nationally) and Ten’s struggling MasterChef Australia (790,000) were beaten in total people by Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds on the ABC from 8.30 with 888,000. Fancy that. An unpretentious program starring a bunch of gorgeous four-years-olds and some very accommodating oldies proving to be more popular than the multimillion-dollar flops on Seven and Ten.

Ten was third in total people but the ABC again slipped past into third in main channels as MasterChef again underperformed. Seven’s Home and Away had a rare one million-plus national audience (1.03 million) and an equally rare regional high (recent) of 404,000. Nine’s Lego Masters averaged 981,000.