The Australia Post board member is notably absent from the Senate hearing into Christine Holgate's departure as CEO.

Seriously, where has Tony Nutt gone? The rusted-on Liberal Party operative and Australia Post board member -- known for having an almost ubiquitous presence in every big Liberal Party win in the past three decades -- was missing in action at yesterday’s shambolic Senate hearing into Christine Holgate’s controversial departure from Australia Post.

Nutt and his fellow board members have been under pressure to explain why they pushed Holgate out of her role as CEO over the Cartier watch fiasco. Now, as the government seeks to get to the bottom of the scandal, the former Howard adviser remains notably absent.

Nutt told the inquiry he was unable to attend due to ill health. He has been asked to return to the inquiry on Monday, along with the chairman, Lucio Di Bartolomeo.