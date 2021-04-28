As Brisbane joins the bizarre clamour for Olympic 'glory', despite waning interest and that little issue of an ongoing pandemic getting in the way, Crikey asks if the benefits are really worth it.

Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media

COVID-19 might still be raging in our region but that hasn’t slowed the post-pandemic political bread and circus show, AKA the Olympics.

Here’s a quick wrap-up of this week’s alternative reality in which both the international and Australian Olympic committees operate, while always strongly backed up by desperate governments -- including various Australian ones, of course.

(And I’m not just talking about the current debate over our young, healthy Olympians being pushed to jump the COVID-19 vaccine queue.)