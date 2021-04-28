Scott Morrison's address at the Australian Christian conference was full of buzz phrases that mean little to the uninitiated but a great deal to his fellow Pentecostal Christians in the room.
Crikey has decoded what the prime minister said. It reveals a mashup of Pentecostal stories, grand prophecies and Bible references.
The great southern land of the Holy Spirit.
