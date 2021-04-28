Star Scientific has only a handful of employees and is decades away from having a commercially viable product. Yet it's the Coalition's energy hero.

Scott Morrison at the Star Scientific hydrogen research facility (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The poster child for the government’s “technology over taxes” climate policy is Star Scientific, a small hydrogen company based on the NSW Central Coast. But what exactly is it, and what does it do?

It has only a handful of employees and by its own admission is years away from having a commercially viable product. But that hasn’t stopped the prime minister from holding it up as symbolic of its commitment to address climate change -- even as his government piles money into fossil fuels.

Hydrogen hype

Scott Morrison used Star Scientific’s headquarters as the site of a press conference and photo-op last week where he talked up the prospects of new hydrogen technologies to help lower emissions.