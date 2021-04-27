When violence against women and children spikes, you can expect the men's rights activists to start circling the wagons.

The Men's Rights Agency homepage

Note: this article contains references to family violence and suicide.

They’re the ambulance-chasers of the activist world. In the wake of tragedy the men’s rights activists (MRAs) come wailing in, seeking to benefit. And they’ll happily throw the truth under the bus to get what they want.

After (yet more) horrific stories about violence against women and children, the MRAs pulled on their macho pants and went to work.