Note: this article contains references to family violence and suicide.
They’re the ambulance-chasers of the activist world. In the wake of tragedy the men’s rights activists (MRAs) come wailing in, seeking to benefit. And they’ll happily throw the truth under the bus to get what they want.
After (yet more) horrific stories about violence against women and children, the MRAs pulled on their macho pants and went to work.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.