Last year's COVID hits are feeling pretty sick this year.

Big Brother host Sonia Kruger (Image: Seven)

Seven boasted about winning last night as Big Brother returned to our screens but the ratings reality wasn’t Seven’s to boast about. Big Brother was weak -- not quite MasterChef Australia weak, not quite DOA, but a life support team is standing by. Its audience shrank sharply, down about 25% from its start in June last year.

At least Nine’s Lego Masters struggled back above that level last night to average 1.01 million, still well short of last week’s return ep figure of 1.12 million.

Ten’s MasterChef Australia was again squeezed: 725,000 and fourth behind Seven, Nine and the ABC. So weak was Ten last night that it was beaten in the main channels by the ABC and finished fourth on the night, even though it was third in total people.