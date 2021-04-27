The US justice system has its faults, but it does take domestic violence seriously. Until Australia does the same, women will continue to die horrific, preventable deaths.

27-year-old Kelly Wilkinson was allegedly murdered in her own backyard (Image: Gofundme)

Note: this story discusses sexual assault and suicide.

“My son has been a perpetrator and bashed my daughter-in-law and thrown his young daughter at the couch several times."

One sentence, from a mother, in an unsolicited email. One note, among hundreds. All from stakeholders, desperate for a solution to the domestic violence epidemic Australia is suffering.