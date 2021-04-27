The final two leadership debates reminded us of the ever-present contradictions at play in the state's politics.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein and Opposition Leader Rebecca White during the leadership debate (Image: AAP/ Sarah Rhodes)

The hosts of Monday's two final leadership debates in Tasmania’s state election are in keeping with the contradictions at play in its politics: one the Tasmanian Council of Social Services (TasCOSS), the other Sky News.

TasCOSS doesn't beat around the bush with its acknowledgment of country -- acknowledging, among others, Tasmania's original tribes wiped out by "brutal invasion" -- before a distinctly 2021 sort of event. It's conducted online, with Premier Peter Gutwein, Labor leader Rebecca White, Greens leader Cassy O’Connor, TasCOSS CEO Adrienne Picone and a tireless AUSLAN interpreter all tiled on the screen like The Brady Bunch.

The audience has to mute and turn off their cameras, so of course we get a series of latecomers through the early questions, appearing and looming in the centre of the screen obliviously -- I imagine the office manager who put this together screaming: “Turn off your fucking camera, Noeleen!” -- sometimes for minutes before realising what's happened.