MasterChef, Spicks and Specks, Lego Masters and Wakefield all suffered big drops last night.

(Image: Ten)

One of a punter's greatest ambitions is the quaddie: four winners in four consecutive races. Well, last night we saw a quaddie of flops.

MasterChef Australia was first on the card with just 692,000 viewers for Ten. Then came Wakefield -- it was the second time out for the ABC but got just 296,000, down from 448,000 for the debut a week ago. Even for the unpretentious ABC stable, that is a flop. Spicks and Specks, also from the ABC stable, clocked 674,000, down almost 300,000 viewers from that big showing a week earlier. And on Nine, Lego Masters faded to 996,000, down from a good effort last Monday with 1.11 million.

Dancing With The Stars beat them all last night with an average of 1.24 million viewers in the evening stakes.