Joel Fitzgibbon (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Blue Sky Mine Should Labor's chief mining enthusiast Joel Fitzgibbon end up on Sky News' payroll if he quits politics (or loses his seat), he'll know firsthand how considerate the Murdoch media outpost can be when dealing with expenses.

When the Member for Hunter and NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro got together for a chummy chat with Sky's Chris Smith, 270 metres underground in Airly Coal Mine, Sky was good enough to stump up for Fitzgibbon's "accommodation and hospitality" according his recently updated register of interests.

All the Craig The target audience of Liberal deserter and Aldi-Trump Craig Kelly is often clear enough: anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists and climate change deniers (all of whom have been giving him some of the best social media engagement of any Australian politician). But this time... we're not so sure.