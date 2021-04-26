Right when the influence of religion on public life is ripe for renewed scrutiny, prominent atheists look just as backward as the Bible bashers.

Richard Dawkins and Peter Singer

Good Lord, the religious right had some bad press lately. Most recently it was due to the federal government’s infamous "consent" videos. Not only were they cringeworthy, problematic and enormously expensive (as Amber Schultz reported in Crikey on Thursday), the sex-ed resource was produced by an organisation with possible links to a US-based conservative religious think tank, and it hosted a video and study guide featuring “blatant victim-blaming rhetoric" from another Mormon organisation.

The inclusion of untrained religious groups against expert advice echoed the Coalition’s couples counselling foray in the domestic violence space. Morrison also continues to cop criticism from Australian of the Year Grace Tame and others for promoting Amanda Stoker to assistant minister for women. Stoker is a hard-right Christian who controversially defended a "fake rape on campus" speaking tour and the awarding of an Australia Day honour to its leader Bettina Arndt.

Arndt has previously interviewed Tame’s own alleged abuser, during which Tame claims they "defended crimes against children including rape and child pornography".