Too much media reporting misses what the PM is really up to...

Credit to Scott Morrison. He’s spent the past week busily feeding the most profound yearning of Australia’s traditional media: that the Liberal Party is (finally) making some profound climate change paradigm shift.

But it’s a weak gruel: cooked up out of nothing more than a couple of speeches, an insult crafted for what he understands as his base and the working class semiotics of a high-vis dance routine alongside one of the country’s billionaires.

More like a gas-lit political recovery, by reprising his performative forward-and-back caper towards a "not a target" commitment of net zero emissions by 2050, maybe this year, maybe at some point before next year’s election.