Recent population data illustrates just how much Australia has changed over time. And not too surprisingly, the pandemic has had a huge impact.

(Image: Siggy Nowak)

Where are Australians from now? In many countries such a question is boring. In Australia the question of where we're from is fascinating -- because the answer keeps changing.

In 1891 three out of every 10 Australians were born overseas (and had arrived by ship!)

By 1947 the share of Australians born overseas had fallen enormously to one in every 10. But that was the low point. Today it has risen again to three in 10 Australians born abroad.