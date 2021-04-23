In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?
Today: have Victoria's much-vaunted voluntary assisted dying (VAD) laws made a significant impact on alleviating suffering of the terminally ill?
No: Despite assurances it wouldn't happen, the numbers of suicides in the state have risen since the law came in. Yes: After specialised training and safeguards, reports show that many terminally ill Victorians have been able to end their suffering without resorting to suicide.
