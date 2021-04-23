Now that Victoria has stepped boldly into the voluntary assisted dying arena, has the state seen suffering diminish or increase?

In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?

Today: have Victoria's much-vaunted voluntary assisted dying (VAD) laws made a significant impact on alleviating suffering of the terminally ill?

No: Despite assurances it wouldn't happen, the numbers of suicides in the state have risen since the law came in. Yes: After specialised training and safeguards, reports show that many terminally ill Victorians have been able to end their suffering without resorting to suicide.