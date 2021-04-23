As families beg for help on social media, the government plays politics.

A COVID-19 patient waits inside an auto rickshaw to be admitted to hospital (Image: AP/Ajit Solanki)

"My oxygen is 31 when some[one] will help me[?]"

This was the last of a series of tweets from Vinay Srivastava before he died in his home on April 17 in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, gasping for breath, his blood oxygen level far below the norm of 95 to 100.

The 65-year-old journalist had tweeted the night before, addressing Uttar Pradesh's chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, saying his blood oxygen level had fallen to a catastrophically low 52 but he was unable to find a hospital bed, a doctor, or even a coronavirus test. Nothing changed overnight. The next day. Srivastava and his son's repeated attempts at getting a bed failed. So, they did all they could: tweet, in multiple languages.