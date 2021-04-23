Germany's Green Party is within reach of the country's highest office. If and when it takes power, will it be necessary to create a party beyond green?

German Green party co-chairwoman Annalena Baerbock (Image: Die Gruenen)

Germany in the 1950s, and in some election or another the Social Democratic Party (SPD) ran on the slogan "no experiments": a commitment to continue the "social market" strategy of the ruling centre-right government led by the Christian Democratic Union.

It's a doozy of a small target strategy -- though it appears to have been bested by the ALP's current pitch of "Labor. Ummmm..." -- but it was really the only option.

The Germans craved stability over anything else, after the 1933 to 1945 unpleasantness. The focus on stability was so insistent that when a new generation arose there was a predicable result: a decade of chaos and contestation, which made it a world model for complex political struggle. Out of that came a lot, including the formation of the German Greens which was a co-progenitor of the global green movement.