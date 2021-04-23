The conviction of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd could have induced a moment of reflection in Australia about the experiences of people of colour, particularly Indigenous people, at the hands of institutions such as the police. But then, so could any number of things.
Instead, we are treated to shrill reactive hectoring from those in a position to possibly change things:
I don’t want to see taxpayers' money going into an alleged education when children are going to walk away thinking that police are somehow racist … This sort of indoctrination is going to scare these children away from the police, it will put their lives in danger … We don’t have a race problem here in Australia.
