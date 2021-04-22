With his $1 billion Boral raid paying off in spades, Kerry Stokes has raised another $500 million. Who will be next on his shopping list?

Kerry Stokes (AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Back in the roaring '80s, it was quite common for wealthy entrepreneurs to launch on-market share raids and battle for control of public companies.

Dozens of venerable listed companies such as Woolworths, David Jones, Coles Myer, Elders IXL and even BHP found themselves targeted by the likes of Alan Bond, Rupert Murdoch, Dick Pratt, Frank Lowy, Christopher Skase, Kerry Packer, Robert Holmes à Court and Kerry Stokes.

Heaven forbid, this was a time when Sydney stockbroker Rene Rivkin once launched a personal takeover bid for QBE, a global insurance company now worth $14.1 billion.