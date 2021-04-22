We take a close look at how The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age hope to repair the damage to poll trust since 2019.

Remember the collective angst about how badly the opinion polls got it wrong in the 2019 election, with all of them predicting a 51-49 ALP victory?

Back then the (now) Nine newspapers The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age led the public handwringing with a vow to do things better. Gone was the Ipsos polling company which, the SMH/Age declared, "can't walk away from the fact its overall polling forecast the wrong result".

What's more, as the SMH/Age declared straight after the election, polling companies were "the main reason Saturday night's result took voters, the media and many political operatives by surprise. The implications of our major pollsters making the same mistakes in a consistent way are serious".